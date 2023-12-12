Tector, Dockrell steer Ireland to historic Zimbabwe T20 series win

HARARE: An unbeaten 104-run fifth-wicket stand between Harry Tector and George Dockrell gave Ireland a six-wicket victory over Zimbabwe on Sunday and a first Twenty20 series success in Harare.

Tector scored 54 and Dockrell 49 as Ireland triumphed with eight balls to spare, winning the series 2-1, and gave Paul Stirling a perfect start after succeeding Andy Balbirnie as captain. “The way George came in and batted took the pressure off me. Credit has to go to him, he batted so well,” said Tector after being named player of the series.

Harry Tector (left) and George Dockrell. —ESPNCricinfo

“Generally, the ball stayed low, but it was a good cricket wicket with plenty in it for bowlers and batters.” Player of the match Dockrell said: “It is always nice when you can chip in on both sides. Had a bit of a bowl in the first game and a bit of a bat in the last two.”

Zimbabwe posted 140-6 in 20 overs having lost the toss and Ireland initially struggled when replying, slumping to 37-4 after seven overs at Harare Sports Club. Tector, whose 48 was instrumental in Ireland winning the second match on Saturday, and Dockrell then came together and swung the match in favour of the tourists.

Tector struck two sixes and three fours in a 45-ball stand while Dockrell hit three sixes and three fours off 32 deliveries. Brandon Mavuta performed best among the Zimbabwe bowlers, claiming the wicket of Curtis Campher while conceding 17 runs in three overs.

Ryan Burl, deputising as skipper for suspended Sikandar Raza, top scored for Zimbabwe with his 36, including four fours. Gareth Delany, Josh Little and Craig Young took two wickets each for Ireland, one of 20 qualifiers for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States next June. A three-match one-day international series between Zimbabwe and Ireland begins on Wednesday.