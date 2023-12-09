Ten Hag admits he was warned off ‘impossible’ Man Utd job

LONDON: Erik ten Hag said he was warned off taking on the “impossible job” of Manchester United manager but admitted he could not resist the challenge at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman, who left Ajax to take over at United in 2022, ended the club´s six-year trophy drought last season but has been under intense pressure in his second campaign. United beat Chelsea 2-1 at home on Wednesday, easing the pressure on their beleaguered boss, but have lost 10 out of their 22 games this season in all competitions.

Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag. — AFP File

Ten Hag told fanzine “United We Stand” that he was advised how tough it would be to revive the fortunes of the 20-time English champions, who have been in the shadow of Manchester City for a decade.

“Everyone was telling me ´You can´t succeed in that job´,” said the 53-year-old. “They said it was impossible. Me? I wanted the challenge.” United beat Newcastle in the League Cup final in February and finished third in the Premier League in 2022/23.

But this season they are already out of the League Cup, trail Premier League leaders Arsenal by nine points and face an embarrassing group-stage exit from the Champions League. Since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, six managers have tried and failed to take United back to the top of English football -- David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. “I knew it wouldn´t be easy, but it was such a great club with such a great fanbase,” said Ten Hag.