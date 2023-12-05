KARACHI: Visa restrictions from the United States has drastically limited the participation of Pakistani players in the prestigious U.S. Junior Open Squash Championships.
It has been learnt that only four players from Pakistan entered in the 2023 edition of the championship that is to be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from December 16-19.
According to the entry list, Youssef Khan entered in the under-13 category and Huzaifa Ibrahim and Saboor Khan entered in the under-19 category while Fiza Khan entered in the girls under-15 category.
