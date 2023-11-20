Serbia draw with Bulgaria to qualify for Euro 2024

Bulgaria's Aleksandr Kolev (C) fights for the ball with Serbia's Milos Veljkovic (R) during the UEFA Champions League Qualifying Group G football match at Gradski Dubocica stadium in Leskovac, Serbia on November 19, 2023. — AFP

PARIS: Serbia had to come from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Bulgaria at the Dubocica Stadium stadium in Leskovac on Sunday which booked their qualification for next year´s European Championships in Germany.

The Serbs finish second in Group G behind Hungary who snuffed out any hopes Montenegro had of progressing by beating them 3-1 in Budapest.

Centre-back Milos Veljkovic put Serbia ahead in the 17th minute before substitute Georgi Rusev levelled for Bulgaria in the 59th. Ten minutes later Kiril Despodov put the visitors ahead but Srdjan Babic equalised eight minutes from time to ensure Serbia would become the 17th team to qualify for Euro 2024.

Montenegro needed Serbia to lose to have any hope of taking their place in Germany but also needed to win against the Hungarians who have eased impressively through qualifying.

Slobodan Rubezic put Montenegro ahead after 36 minutes but Hungary hit back in the second half with two goals in three minutes from Dominik Szoboszlai before Zsolt Nagy rounded off the win in added time.