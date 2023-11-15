 
Naseem, Ahsan in World Snooker semis

November 15, 2023
Representational image. — APP File

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan and Naseem Akhtar reached the semifinals of IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship 2023 on Tuesday.

Naseem Akhtar (Pak) bt Xiaolong Liang (China) 5-4 (32-25, 37-11, 22-30, 0-46, 0-44, 53-08, 47-0, 21-34, 44-21) while Ahsan Ramzan (Pak) bt Habib Sabah (Bahrain) 5-2 (35-26, 06-47, 37-0, 0-51(51), 40-11, 41-0(37), 29-27).

Naseem Akhtar will face Michael Georgiou (Cyprus) and Ahsan Ramzan will take on Ali Alobaidli (Qatar) in the semifinals.

