Shahzaib wins gold for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Shahzaib Khan showed a brilliant performance against Saudi Arabia’s Riad Hamdi to win the gold medal on the second day of the Kyorugi event during the ongoing 5th COMBAXX Asian Taekwondo Open Championship at Liaquat Gymnasium. He won gold in the men’s -54 kg final.
In the men’s -63 kg category final, Afghanistan’s Mohsin Raza won by 2-0 against Saudi Arabia’s Muhammad Zakariya to win gold.
Pakistan’s Haroon Khan won the bronze. In the men’s +87 kg final, Afghanistan’s Ali Akber Amiri defeated Pakistan’s Hamza Umar Saeed 2-1 after an exciting and thrilling contest. Egypt’s Muhammad Ali won the bronze.
