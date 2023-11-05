India’s injured Pandya out of World Cup

KOLKATA: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup with an ankle injury, it was announced Saturday.
The 30-year-old damaged his left ankle while bowling during unbeaten tournament hosts India´s World Cup win against Bangladesh in Pune last month and it has now been confirmed he will be unable to take any further part in the event. Pandya´s injury, however, paved the way for Mohammed Shami´s return to the side, with the paceman having since taken 14 wickets in three matches at a stunningly low average of 6.71.
