Court summons Zardari in Thatta water supply project case

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari addresses a press conference held at CM House in Karachi, on May 11, 2022. — PPI

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and others in the Thatta Water Supply project case. The court issued notices to the former president and others to appear on December 18.

In January, an accountability court in the federal capital sent back a corruption reference against Zardari to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Islamabad Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict reserved after hearing arguments from both sides. The judge said the corruption reference did not fall under the jurisdiction of accountability court after amendments to the NAB laws.

It is pertinent to note here that NAB nominated Zardari, Ejaz Ahmed Khan and 12 other suspects in the supplementary filed in connection with Thatta water supply scam. The Bureau had not nominated Zardari in the interim reference.