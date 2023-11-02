Blood donation camps held in Swat

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services arranged camps in various educational institutions of the Swat district to collect blood donations for the children and other patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.
The camps were held in University of Malakand, Government Degree College, Khwazakhela, Government Degree College, Kabal, Government Higher Secondary School, Charbagh, Government Higher Secondary School, Kokarai, and other areas, said a press release here on Wednesday.
A number of male and female students visited the camps in the respective educational institutions and donated dozens of bags of blood for the children and patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.
Frontier Foundation Public Relations Officer Ijaz Alam, Nauman Khan, medical technicianSaddam Khan and other staff members of the Frontier Foundation were also present at the camps.
