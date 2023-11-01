Body formed to probe attack on journalists

Police personnel stand guard in KP. — AFP/File

KOHAT: The district administration and police constituted a special committee to conduct an impartial investigation into the attack on two journalists in Kohat recently.

It may be mentioned that Syed Yasir Shah, correspondent for The News and Geo Television, and his colleague cameraman Qasim had sustained injuries when they were attacked by unidentified bike riders in Kohat on Saturday last.

The journalists were on their way on a bike when the armed men opened fire on them. The attackers managed to escape after firing. The house of Yasir Shah had also been attacked with a grenade a few months back.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmat Wazir and District Police Officer Farhan Ahmad visited the Kohat Press Club and met its cabinet members.

Kohat Press Club president Noor Muhammad Bangash, general secretary Faisal Nadeem, Kamran Bagash and Faizan Binori briefed the DC and DPO on the attack on their colleagues.They informed the officials that journalists’ community were concerned about their safety and security while performing their professional duties.

They said that journalists across the country had demanded an impartial probe into the incident and protection for all the members of the community.

The officials told the journalists that a committee headed by Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Jamilur Rahman had been constituted, which will thoroughly probe the incident from all angles.