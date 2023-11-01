Republic day of Turkiye marked

Islamabad: The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) marked the 100th Republic Day of Turkiye by arranging a ceremony on Monday. The event was organised by the Turkish Studies Department of NUML.
Ambassador Republic of Turkiye, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov, Representative of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Dilshad Shenol, Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, Pro-Rectors, Deans, faculty members and large number of students also attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Turkish ambassador Prof. Dr. Mehmet Paçaci said that Pakistan and Turkiye are two brotherly countries and relations between the two nations are historic. He said that Muslims of the Sub-continent played an active role in the Turkiye war of Independence and Turkish people consider Pakistan their second home. The ambassador said that Pakistan, Turkiye and Azerbaijan support each other on international fronts, and they will keep supporting each other in future as well.
Zainab Nawaz, a ninth-grade student. — Photo provided by familyIslamabad: Displaying a profound scholarly aptitude...
National Skills University sign board can be seen in this image released on September 1, 2021. — Facebook/National...
Italian envoy Andreas Ferrarese. — APP/FileIslamabad: Italian envoy Andreas Ferrarese and his charming spouse Madame...
A representational image showing a protest. — AFP/FileIslamabad: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic...
A representational image shows a person using a laptop. — Unsplash/FileRawalpindi: On the directions of Punjab...
A representational image shows people during a protest. — AFP/FileIslamabad: In order to enhance awareness of...