Republic day of Turkiye marked

Ambassador Republic of Turkiye, Dr Mehmet Paçaci speaks during the occasion of the 100th Republic Day of Turkiye in the NUML in this image released on October 30, 2023. — Facebook/NUML

Islamabad: The National University of Modern Languages (NUML) marked the 100th Republic Day of Turkiye by arranging a ceremony on Monday. The event was organised by the Turkish Studies Department of NUML.

Ambassador Republic of Turkiye, Prof. Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov, Representative of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Dilshad Shenol, Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, Pro-Rectors, Deans, faculty members and large number of students also attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Turkish ambassador Prof. Dr. Mehmet Paçaci said that Pakistan and Turkiye are two brotherly countries and relations between the two nations are historic. He said that Muslims of the Sub-continent played an active role in the Turkiye war of Independence and Turkish people consider Pakistan their second home. The ambassador said that Pakistan, Turkiye and Azerbaijan support each other on international fronts, and they will keep supporting each other in future as well.