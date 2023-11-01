Joint research centre on earth sciences inaugurated

CPJRC and QAU officials stand for a picture after the inauguration of the scientific centre at the Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad on October 26, 2023. — Facebook/Quaid-i-Azam University,Islamabad

Islamabad: A scientific and technological innovation platform between China and Pakistan, namely, China-Pakistan Joint Research Centre on Earth Sciences (CPJRC), was inaugurated here at Quaid-i-Azam University.

Speaking at the event, Cui Peng, Director-General, CPJRC, said researchers from the two countries will jointly study and assess the impact of geological disasters and climate change on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and local sustainable development, China Economic Net (CEN) reported. “CPEC areas are vulnerable to frequent natural hazards. Its environment and ecosystem are fragile, and socio-economic development is affected by multiple constraints, affecting local resilience and sustainable development.

Addressing these challenges through research and supporting the sustainable development of CPEC is a common goal of scientists from both countries,” he further said. “It is also a very good opportunity for academia in Pakistan and young students to have access to modern research in the field of Earth sciences in China,” added Shahid Iqbal, assistant professor, Earth Sciences Department, Quaid-i-Azam University. The inauguration gathered a large number of students, scholars, and officials from both countries. Aiming at promoting sci-tech cooperation against climate-induced disasters and on talent training, the research centre will act as a national platform between China and Pakistan, with research fields covering construction, environment, ecology, disaster reduction and sustainable development.