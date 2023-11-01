E-challan starts again

LAHORE: The e-challan system has been started again in the provincial metropolis. A crackdown has also been launched on the e-challan defaulting vehicles. An e-challan will be issued against the violation of traffic signal, lane line, stop line and overspeeding. Violators of one-way traffic and smoke-emitting vehicles will be monitored by PSCA cameras.
Officials during a meeting regarding the handover of Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company to the...
Men work on electric pylons along the roadside in Karachi. — AFP/FileLAHORE:On the 53rd day of anti-power theft...
This photo taken on October 30, 2023, shows Afghan people standing in a queue behind a fenced corridor at the...
Officials from PIFD, HEC and the students while posing for a group photo on the occasion of a laptop distribution...
A representational image shows the hands of two adults and an infant. — Unsplash/FileLAHORE: The issue of population...
LDA while conducting operations against illegal constructions and encroachments in this photo released on October 31,...