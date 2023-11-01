E-challan starts again

This image shows a traffic police official interacting with a citizen. — Traffic Police Punjab website

LAHORE: The e-challan system has been started again in the provincial metropolis. A crackdown has also been launched on the e-challan defaulting vehicles. An e-challan will be issued against the violation of traffic signal, lane line, stop line and overspeeding. Violators of one-way traffic and smoke-emitting vehicles will be monitored by PSCA cameras.