Never forget

Imran Khan. — X/@PTIofficial

Many people see Imran Khan as their hero. But some see him as a villain only because he refused to bow down in front of the world’s superpowers. Tens of cases have been registered against him only because he worked for the betterment of his country and its people; he preferred national interests over personal interests. This resulted in his downfall. His political journey resembles that of Nelson Mandela who was arrested and kept imprisoned for 27 years because he worked for his people.

I think Khan and Mandela are the same as they both fought against the status quo and opposed the idea of nepotism. But with his imprisonment, people responsible for his arrest are trying to make him the next Mandela. These people do not realize that Mandela made a revolutionary comeback and soon Imran Khan will make his revolutionary re-entry in the political landscape.

Maha Shahid Siddiqui

Karachi