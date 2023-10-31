PRCS holds fundraiser to aid monsoon 2022 flood victims

Officials and penalists of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society can be seen sitting on the stage in this still taken from a video released on October 30, 2023. — Facebook/Pakistan Red Crescent

Islamabad: Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), in its relentless pursuit of aiding those in need, organised a spectacular Fundraising Event under the theme ‘Hope for Humanity’ followed by an inspiring Luncheon on Monday, says a press release.

The event aimed at garnering support and donations from distinguished individuals, including diplomatic circles, business leaders, philanthropists, and corporate sectors, to fortify the ongoing recovery efforts for the families devastated by the monsoon 2022 floods. In a setting resonating with compassion and dedication, participants were urged to collaborate with PRCS, contributing generously to the recovery initiatives. The call extended to forming strategic partnerships and engaging in joint humanitarian ventures, fostering a collaborative approach to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable communities.

The distinguished ceremony was graced by the presence of Sardar Shahid Ahmed, Chairman PRCS, along with members of the PRCS managing body and Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abaidullah Khan. Notable attendees included Head of Delegations and representatives from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and partner National Societies, including Turkish Red Crescent, German Red Cross, and Norwegian Red Cross. Ambassadors and diplomats from various countries, business leaders, and esteemed individuals from different institutions of Pakistan were also present to show solidarity.

Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed, passionately addressed the gathering, highlighting Pakistan’s vulnerability to severe weather events aggravated by climate change, despite its minimal contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions. He underscored the ongoing challenges faced by vulnerable groups, particularly women, who have suffered significant losses in livelihoods associated with agriculture and livestock.

PRCS, in collaboration with esteemed partners, has already reached out to over 2.7 million individuals in 55 districts, providing life-saving essentials and a glimmer of hope in the darkest hours. Chairman Shahid Ahmed expressed the organisation’s shift towards a comprehensive Recovery Initiative, focusing on addressing persistent challenges faced by the most vulnerable groups. He appealed to the compassion and generosity of present, urging philanthropists, the business community, diplomats, and organisational leaders to join hands with PRCS. He emphasized that their support would bridge the resource gap and enable the organisation to provide permanent shelters, rebuild livelihoods, and ensure the well-being of those affected.

During the event, Nicolas Lambert, the Head of Delegation to Pakistan for the ICRC, expressed that the PRCS boasts a rich history of humanitarian efforts and having a strong volunteer network at the grassroots level. Emphasizing the shared fundamental principles of Humanity, Impartiality, Neutrality, Independence, Voluntary Service, Unity, and Universality within the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, he underscored the enduring collaboration between ICRC and PRCS. Lambert affirmed ICRC’s ongoing commitment to supporting PRCS in its humanitarian endeavors and called upon all partners, organizations and the international community to generously contribute to the National Society’s cause.

Earlier, Secretary General PRCS Muhammad Abaidullah delivered an in-depth presentation covering PRCS, the historical monsoon flood operation, and the subsequent rehabilitation efforts. The event concluded with Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, presenting commemorative shields to representatives from various organizations that played a crucial role in supporting PRCS during its Monsoon Flood response.