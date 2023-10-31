Educating children through games

Students of Roshan Pakistan School can be seen during a learning activity in the school in this picture released on September 14, 2023. — Facebook/Roshan Pakistan School

LAHORE: To reaffirm its purpose of educating children through the use of educational games, a team from Edtech Mentors will visit Roshan Pakistan School on November 3.

According to a press release, the team would spend time with children and engage them in games to spark their curiosity, creativity and learning. The team would offer various games and activities related to mathematics, programming, and music, which were meticulously designed to foster learning in an enjoyable and interactive manner. The Edtech Mentors team would comprise of Syed Muhammad Gillani, director and head of Computer Science, Hamza Qaiser, head of Mathematics, and Maaz Adnan, head of Music. Previously, the team also visited Gharana Orphanage in City, where it provided children with an opportunity to gain a different learning experience through games.