Governor gives away performance awards

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman attended National Christian National Award ceremony organised by Director Nathaniel Gill at Governor’s House here Monday as a special guest.

Governor distributed awards to Senator Kamran Michael and others for showing excellent performance in various fields. Addressing the ceremony, Balighur Rehman said that the sacrifices and services of our Christian brothers for the development and stability of the country are unforgettable. He said that the Christian community rendered great sacrifices along with the Muslims in Pakistan's movement. He said that after the establishment of Pakistan, the Christian community rendered valuable services in education, health, law, and other fields.

Governor said that the freedom and peace with which the minorities are living in Pakistan today is a shining example for the people living in this region. He said that the doors of the Governor's House are always open for the minority community. He said that many events of minorities, including SP Singha Awards had been organised in the Governor’s House so far.

Governor distributed awards to the people who showed best performance in various fields. Among the recipients of the awards were Senator Kamran Michael (Politics), Pastor John AD (Religion), Dr Simon Alfred (Health), Jesbar Ashiq (Media), Dr Nayyar Firdows (Education), AD Chaudhry (Law), Shaukat Masih (Assistant Commissioner) Zakaria Yusuf (Police) Mrs Nazish Akhtar (Government Service) and Amon Emmanuel (Government Service).

