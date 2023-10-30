Two terrorists killed in Awaran

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed and two others injured in a fire exchange that took place between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Khoro, Awaran District of Balochistan, according to an ISPR press release.
The troops effectively engaged the terrorists and killed two of them while two other terrorists were injured. However, during the intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Asif Irfan (age 37 years, resident of District Okara) and Sepoy Irfan Ali (age 22 years, resident of District Sargodha), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.
Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists.
Security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, the ISPR added.
