This refers to the news report ‘SC grants niece inheritance right from uncle’s property after 34 years’ (Oct 27). One would have to have a little deviation from the notion of ‘justice delayed, justice denied’ in the case of the Pakistan justice system. Justice was finally delivered to the plaintiff in her lifetime. I believe that things will start to get better if the intent is there. People have high hopes from the present judiciary. The reason for this optimism is the latest brave and fair decisions taken; it was also good to see that the judiciary is open to the public proceedings of the courts. This aligns with what people say, “justice should not only be served but it has to be seen to be served.”

Pakistani institutions will improve and the country will start to prosper if everyone works within their constitutional domain with honesty and integrity.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada