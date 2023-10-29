Cop martyred in another attack on police in DIK

Police officials can be seen standing guard. — AFP/File

PESHAWAR: A policeman was martyred in an attack on a police post near the Yarek toll plaza on CPEC road in Dera Ismail Khan late Saturday night.

Reports said the attackers hurled hand grenades and opened fire with automatic weapons on the police camp set up at the spot. The cops also retaliated. The exchange of fire continued for some time. Reports said a policeman of the FRP, Sher Alam, was martyred in the attack. The attackers managed their escape. Police have come under a number of attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and other southern districts in the past couple of years. The attackers hurl hand grenades and then opened fire with automatic weapons. A station house officer was also wounded in one such attack in Tank few days back.