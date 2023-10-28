Shehri-CBE launches ‘Forging a Community for Green Living’ project

General Secretary Shehri-CBE Amber Alibhai . x/ShehriCBE

In a noteworthy initiative, the non-governmental organisation Shehri–Citizens for a Better Environment (Shehroze-CBE) on Friday unveiled its project titled 'Forging a Community for Green Living,' with the generous support of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation.

General Secretary Shehri-CBE Amber Alibhai expressed that the project's objectives align with the organisation's mission, emphasising the need for a greener and more sustainable environment to benefit future generations.

Project Coordinator Farhan Anwar provided a comprehensive overview of the project, emphasising the urgency of addressing climate change as an existential threat to humanity. He stressed the necessity for individuals to transition to greener lifestyles to bring about meaningful change.

Wajeeha Farooqi, another Project Coordinator, outlined the upcoming events, including consultative sessions across the province of Sindh with key formal and non-formal stakeholders. A day-long consultative session was planned to raise awareness about cultivating a green lifestyle and promote individuals and organisations involved in the green economy. Additionally, knowledge products in the form of published content would be generated.

Miriam Kugele, the Global Senior Manager of Environment and Sustainability at the Aga Khan University, shared insights into the measures taken by the organisation to achieve their Net Zero Goals. Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, Project Manager of the SDG Support Unit in the Government of Sindh, commended Shehri-CBE's initiative and pledged full support in utilising the project's knowledge products for government policy formulation.

Syed Azfar Hussain, Project Manager at the National Incubation Center (NIC) Hyderabad Unit, informed participants about the NIC's national efforts to incubate startups, including a significant number of green startups. Angel Imdad, founder of Inverde-Gogreen, highlighted her organisation's work in promoting the circular economy model by collaborating with communities to recycle and reuse waste.

Dr Sardar Sarfaraz, chief meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department, provided an in-depth analysis of changing weather and climatic patterns in Pakistan, emphasising the resulting impacts, including extreme weather events. The presentations were followed by an interactive panel discussion where participants engaged with the speakers, discussing the pivotal roles various stakeholders could play in advancing the dialogue on sustainable living.