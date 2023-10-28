NBP highlights importance of breast cancer awareness

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). The News File

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) hosted a special Pinktober event at its head office on Friday, reaffirming its commitment to inclusivity and equality.

The NBP recognised the importance of breast cancer awareness and stood firmly with those affected by this disease. The event was graced by President and CEO NBP Rehmat Ali Hasnie, Omer Aftab, CEO and founder of Pink Ribbon, Mariam Malik, a member of Pink Ribbon, and senior executives of the bank highlighted the need to have conversations within families to fight against this disease.

Together, they discussed the critical role organisations like Pink Ribbon played in raising awareness and promoting early detection. Hasnie expressed the bank’s commitment to the cause, stating, "Breast cancer affects countless lives, and NBP is proud to support initiatives that promote awareness and early detection. As a bank, we are committed to playing a positive role in the betterment of our employees and all lives, standing in solidarity with survivors and those fighting this battle."

During a compelling panel discussion, Aftab shed light on the challenges faced by Pink Ribbon and the importance of early detection. He also highlighted the numerous programs initiated by Pink Ribbon to support those affected by breast cancer. In a heartwarming conclusion to the evening, the NBP's head office was illuminated in pink, symbolising the bank's unwavering dedication to breast cancer awareness. The event served as a poignant reminder of the bank's commitment to equality and inclusivity.