Mayor, WB discuss water supply improvement initiatives

This still taken from a video released on October 25, 2023, shows Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab (c) listens during a meeting convened by him and Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation with a delegation from the World Bank at the Chairman Secretariat in Karachi. — Facebook/KMC

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) chairman convened a meeting with a delegation from the World Bank (WB) at the Chairman Secretariat in Karsaz on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including CEO KWSC Engineer Syed Sallahuddin Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer KWSC Engineer Asadullah Khan, Project Director of Karachi Water Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) Abdul Ala Bhatti, Deputy Managing Director of Planning Muhammad Ayoob Shaikh, and other relevant personnel.

During the meeting, the WB delegation expressed their commitment to providing full cooperation to the mayor for the enhancement of the water supply and drainage system in the city. Wahab noted that, through collaboration between the Sindh Government and WB, significant advancements were underway within the water corporation as part of new reforms.

He emphasised that ongoing water supply and drainage projects, facilitated by the joint efforts of the government and WB, would lead to substantial improvements in the city's water supply and drainage situation. Prior to the meeting, the delegation conducted an extensive inspection and review of the Hydrants Management Centre at water corporation.

During the visit, the KWSC CEO presented a detailed briefing to the delegation regarding the upcoming reforms in the corporation, which included the Hydrants Management Centre and various other critical aspects. The delegation commended the efforts of the CEO for implementing reforms, including the establishment of the centre for hydrants management.