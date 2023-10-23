PTI condemns crackdown on workers during convention

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has strongly condemned the crackdown on its workers during the party convention.
According to PTI leadership, dozens of party workers were arrested by Lahore Police on Sunday from the convention venue. They said that the city administration had allowed the party to organize the workers convention.
