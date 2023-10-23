16679 appear in KMU’s 3rd test

Khyber Medical University building can be seen. — KMU website/File

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) organized the third centralised admission test (KMU-CAT) for admission to various undergraduate disciplines like Pharm D, DPT, BS Nursing, and BS Allied Health Sciences in nine centres of the province.

A total of 16679 candidates participated in the said test. An official communique said the result of the test would be declared within two to three days which can be checked on the official website of KMU (http://:cat.kmu.edu.pk).The test was conducted for those candidates who could not appear in the first and 2nd test for any reason. In the recent test, 5531 students participated in three centres in Peshawar, including Islamia Collegiate School, Government Higher Secondary School No. 1 Peshawar city and Sheikh Taimur Academic Ground Peshawar Zoo Gate, 863 in KMU-IHS Abbottabad Hazara Campus, 2796 in Iqra University Swat, 2322 students participated in BISE Mardan Ground, 1117 in KMU-IMS Kohat, 14 in Parachinar, and 73 students in KMU IHS Islamabad Campus.