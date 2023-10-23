PPP to observe death anniversary of Nusrat Bhutto today

LAHORE:The Pakistan People’s Party is observing the 12th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, the wife of the party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, today (Monday).
The party has arranged gatherings and seminars at various levels, including divisional, district, tehsil, city, and sub-division, to honour the legacy of Begum Nusrat Bhutto and her contributions to the nation, the party, and democracy. Additionally, the PPP Lahore chapter will host a Quran Khawani event at the PPP Central Punjab office.
