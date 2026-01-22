Jeff Bezos vs Elon Musk: Blue Origin enters satellite race to rival Starlink

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin has announced plans to launch more than 5,400 satellites to challenge Elon Musk’s owned satellite network Starlink.

Amazon founder’s highly anticipated and new communication network is named TeraWave, designed to offer continuous internet access around the world.

Moreover, these satellites also allow the transfer of large amounts of data seamlessly and unrestrictedly, compared to the competitive services.

These satellites are also equipped with the ability to deliver upload and download speeds of up to 6 terabits per second. This figure is significantly higher than the current commercial satellite services.

According to the CEO of Blue Origin, the launch of TeraWave is expected by the end of 2027.

In November, the aerospace company achieved a milestone by successfully landing a rocket booster on a floating platform for the first time. Previously, only SpaceX held this achievement.

Key players in satellite internet market

When it comes to the satellite internet market, Elon Musk’s owned satellite holds the major dominance over other players

Starlink is known for offering internet and phone services to individual customers. On the contrary, Bezos’ recent satellite venture will focus on data centers, governments, and businesses.

Another key player is Amazon, an e-commerce platform which later turned into a technology giant. Amazon’s satellite venture, Leo, possesses around 180 satellites in orbit, with a roadmap to launch more than 3000 in orbit.

Like Starlink, Amazon’s pivot is based on offering services to the general public rather than businesses, firms, or governments.