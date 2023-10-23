Police search for heirs of child found dead in Karachi

A representational image showing police officials at a checkpoint in Pakistan. — AFP/File

The identity of a five-year-old boy who was found dead in the Port Qasim area a few days ago is yet to be ascertained and the Sindh police’s investigation wing have written letters to the police in other provinces of the country, seeking their help in tracing the legal heirs of the deceased child.

The child's body was found in a dry nullah within the remits of the Sukkan police station on October 18. Residents of the area had spotted the body and informed the police. The victim, wearing a red shirt and blue trousers, was wrapped in a sheet. The initial probe found a black mark on the victim’s back, suggesting that he was beaten up before being killed.

Investigators suspected that the child was killed somewhere else and later his body was dumped in the drain. Police said a search for the identity of the deceased and the perpetrators was under way with the help of geofencing tools and CCTV footage. Five suspects have been detained on suspicion.