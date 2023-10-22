Seven gamblers held

A representational image of a gambling table with people making bets. — Unsplash/File

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs8100, 15 mobile phones from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Cantt police conducted a raid at a house and arrested those gamblers who were identified as Zohaib, Naveed Ali, Ghulam Abbas, Sher Ali, Aamir and Chand Ali. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway. SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan commended the police team and said that gambling was the root of other social evils, the accused involved in such crimes.