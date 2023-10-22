The people of Palestine have been under a brutal occupation since 1948. Thousands of families have lost their loved ones just because they happen to live in the Gaza Strip. No one can understand the excruciating pain of a mother who has to see the lifeless body of her child. This time, Israel has crossed all limits of cruelty and apathy; it targeted a hospital, leaving almost 500 people dead. What is happening in Palestine calls for the unity of Muslim-majority states, which must make a strong case for Palestinians. The OIC has to play its part and speak up for the oppressed. Only our collective action can help heal the wounds of Gazans.

Aamir Ali

Shikarpur