SHO wounded as two police stations attacked in KP

PESHAWAR: A station house officer was critically wounded when two police stations were attacked in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts on the night between Friday and Saturday.

Reports said rockets were fired on the police station in Kulachi DIK where no casualty was reported. Later, a police station was attacked in Tank district. Reports said the SHO of the PS Asghar Khan was critically wounded in the attack. The exchange of fire was continuing till filing of report.