KMU-IBMS celebrates World Anatomy Day. kmu.com.pk

PESHAWAR: In commemoration of World Anatomy Day 2023, the Department of Anatomy at the Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (IBMS), Khyber Medical University (KMU), organized the 17th Bi-annual Anatomy Research Day.

The event, a tradition since 2015, serves the purpose of assessing the progress of Anatomy MPhil and PhD scholars and introducing new students to research principles in anatomy.

The 17th Bi-annual Anatomy Research Day began with recitation from the holy Quran by Muhammad Shafiq, an M.Phil MBG scholar. Dr Habiba Rashid, assistant professor in the Anatomy Department at IBMS, moderated the event. Dr Najma Baseer, associate professor, delivered the welcome speech, highlighting the role of anatomical research in medical advancement.

Throughout the event, MPhil and PhD anatomy research scholars presented their ongoing projects, and second-semester MPhil scholars showcased concept map posters outlining their research synopses, demonstrating the department’s research calibre.

Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, the vice-chancellor of KMU, and Prof Dr Rubina Nazli, the pro-vice-chancellor, praised the students’ dedication and encouraged them to excel in anatomical research. They also commended the organising team, including Dr Zilli Huma, Dr Najma Baseer, Dr Najeeb Ullah, Dr Habiba Rashid, and Dr Shabnam Wazir, for their successful execution of the 17th Anatomy Research Day.

The event concluded with recognition for outstanding contributions, with Dr Amber Saba and Dr Umar Farooq receiving certificates for the best oral presentations, and Dr Nadia Khan awarded for the best concept map presentation. The day celebrated the role of anatomical research and showcased the dedication of scholars and educators to advancing the field.