Girl students shine at bilingual declamation contest. Facebook

ABBOTTABAD: The girl students from 21 institutions delivered speeches in both Urdu and English at the 3rd All Pakistan Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan Bilingual Declamation Contest 2023 which concluded at the Army Burn Hall Girls College here on Friday.

Khansa Jawad of Jinnah College for Women Peshawar won the English declination contest; the second position went to Anamta Shaukat of Government College University, Lahore, and the third position was clinched by Ammara Taif of Army Public School and College Rawalpindi.

In Urdu speeches, the 1st position was obtained by Sadia Ghaffoor of Government College University, Lahore, the second by Army Public School and College FF Center Abbottabad and the third by Momina Ghaffar of Army Public School and College Pasban Rawalpindi.

Ramisha Yasin (English) of University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and Ayesha Farooq (Urdu) of Jinnah College for Women, Peshawar were given consolation prizes.The panel of judges consisted of academics and public speakers.

In the Preliminary Round Army Public School and College Pasban, Rawalpindi team stood first Jinnah College for Women, Peshawar second and Army Public School and College FF Centre, Abbottabad third, Pakistan International School and Girls College Abbottabad 4th, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad stood 5th & Government College University, Lahore stood sixth

while Ms. Aima Batool of Iqra University (English) and Ms. Ayesha Khan of Pak-Austria Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Haripur (Urdu) were given consolation prizes.

Brigadier Raza Mohammed Khan, Director of Studies Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, was the chief guest. He distributed prizes, trophies and certificates to the winners.