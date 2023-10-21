Schauffele fights back at windy Zozo Championship

Xander Schauffele had three bogeys before hauling himself back in contention at 4-under. AFP

INZAI, Japan: Xander Schauffele finished with a flourish to move three strokes off the lead heading into the last two days of the US PGA Tour´s Zozo Championships in Japan on Friday.

The American, playing his first competition since the Ryder Cup, braved fierce winds to fire three birdies on the final five holes and card a 69 at Narashino Country Club. Beau Hossler took the second-round lead at 7-under, one stroke ahead of fellow American Justin Suh and two in front of Japan´s Satoshi Kodaira.

Schauffele had three bogeys before hauling himself back in contention at 4-under, and the Tokyo Olympics champion said the conditions were “hard” to deal with. “It seemed to be a lot of crosswinds on most of the holes -- made it hard to hit it close,” he said.

“The par-fives were probably the only holes that you could birdie, and if you didn´t hit in the fairway, you´re struggling.” Schauffele said he was “able to clean it up late” but was not sorry to return to the clubhouse when he did.

“I think everyone´s happy that the round´s over,” he said. Overnight leader Collin Morikawa, also playing his first tournament since the Ryder Cup, carded a 73 to drop to 3-under.

Morikawa said he hit only three fairways all round and put himself “in some wrong spots” as he struggled to deal with the wind. “I´ve just got to hit more fairways, that´s all it is,” said the twice major winner.

“Made the round extremely hard today not being able to hit those fairways.” Defending champion Keegan Bradley was also on 3-under, while 2021 winner Hideki Matsuyama was on 5-over after carding a 76.

Hossler shot a 65 to take the sole lead at the 78-man, no-cut event on the outskirts of Tokyo. “It´s a difficult golf course in spots, it´s a very gettable golf course in spots,” said Hossler.

“That being said, playing in easily 20-to-30-mile-an-hour winds today was certainly a challenge. “I´d say anything under par was a really quality score, so to shoot 5-under was incredible.”