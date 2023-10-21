CEO, TDAP participated in CEOs meeting in Manila. The News/File

Manila: Mr. Muhammad Zubair Motiwala? CEO, TDAP, participated in the 36th Asian Trade Promtion Forum CEOs Meeting, which took place in Manila, Philippines, on 18th October 2023.

ATPF has 23 trade promotion organisations of Asia as its members. The meeting was hosted by the Centre for International Trade Expositions & Missions (CITEM) Manila, in collaboration with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

Asia as Central Trade Hub through innovation and creativity was the theme of the meeting. CEO, TDAP , apart from presenting the role of TDAP in encouraging the development of creative industries, enlightened participants about the creative industries of Pakistan.

He also stressed the need to increase the cooperation among member TPOs for the rapid development of creative industries. Mr. Motiwala , at the conclusion of the meeting, recommended that a resolution may be passed, determining the work to be completed as a result of the subject meeting so that progress made could be gauged in the next meeting. The recommendation was supported by all members of the forum and adopted.