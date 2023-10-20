Campuses condemn Israeli aggression in Palestine

A picture taken from Sderot shows smoke plumes rising above buildings during an Israeli strike on the northern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE:In a remarkable show of unity and support, the entire student body, faculty, and administration of Government College University (GCU) Lahore gathered on Thursday to protest against the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

Led by the Vice-Chancellor, the participants expressed their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and vehemently condemned the genocide being perpetrated against them. Expressing his deep concern, the vice-chancellor highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, condemning the indiscriminate bombings that have targeted innocent refugees, volunteers, and paramedical staff in a recent attack on Al-Ahli Baptist hospital. ‘Such actions are a clear violation of human rights and require immediate international action,’ he added. In order to raise global awareness and show unwavering support towards Palestine, Government College Lahore has decided to organise a daily Protest Walk. This ongoing demonstration will take place at Government College University every day at 11am, providing individuals with a platform to peacefully voice their concerns and advocate for an end to the violence inflicted upon the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore also arranged an on-campus rally to express solidarity with the innocent people of Palestine and to condemn the terrorism and war crimes committed by Israel.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed led the rally in the city campus while Deans, Director Chairman/Chairpersons and students from different departments, faculty members and administrative staff participated in the rally. The protest rally started from the VC office and culminated in front of the Administration block lawn after taking a round of City Campus.

The rally participants expressed their anger over what they see as war crimes and human rights violations in the Palestinian territories, which are illegally occupied by Israel. They chanted slogans condemning Israel's aggression and carried Palestinian flags and banners to show support for the Palestinian cause.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed called for Israel to vacate the illegally occupied territory and urged Islamic countries to use their influence to prevent the killing of innocent Palestinians and seek a lasting resolution to the issue. He also praised the bravery of the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli airstrikes and missiles that hit hospitals, schools and residences. He expressed the hope that their sacrifices would lead to the liberation of Palestinian land from Israeli occupation. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed said, ‘We always stand side by side with Palestinian in their struggle for liberty from militant Israel.’ At the end of the rally, Dr Muhammad Asad Ali prayed for the martyrs of Palestine.