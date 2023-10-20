Rameen to lead Pakistan Women ‘A’ against WI. x/Shamimrameen

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Rameen Shamim as the captain of the Pakistan Women A cricket team for the upcoming three-match One-Day series against West Indies Women A.

Rameen who is an off-spinner carries international experience of three ODIs and four T20Is, having previously captained Pakistan Women A during their West Indies tour in 2021.

The 15-member squad for the one-day series was finalised after evaluation of players’ performances during a 28-player probables camp held at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke.

Pakistan Women ‘A’ squad: Rameen Shamim (captain), Amber Kainaat, Anosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Shahid, Gull Feroza (wk), Gull Rukh, Humna Bilal, Noreen Yaqoob, Omaima Sohail, Saima Malik, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.