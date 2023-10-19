IIU sports gala starts

Professor Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi (C) during the Sports Gala 2023 of International Islamic University (IIU) in Islamabad on October 18, 2023. — Facebook/International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIU)

Islamabad: The Sports Gala 2023 of International Islamic University (IIU) kicked off on Wednesday at male Campus after its inauguration by IIUI President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi.

In the opening ceremony, students demonstrated a colourful flag march at the hardball cricket ground of the male campus. On the occasion, a number of events such as first-aid race, sack race, three-leg race and a 100-metre race were held in which Pakistani and international students of more than 30 countries participated. The gala is being organised by the sports section of the Directorate of Students' Affairs.

As many as 1000 students from 11 faculties of universities are participating in it that will conclude on 25th of October. The games include competitions of tug of war, table tennis, badminton, volleyball, basketball, cricket, football, hockey, chess and competitions of athletics.