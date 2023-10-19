Global accolades for NUST researchers

The main office building of the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) can be seen in this picture released on September 19, 2022. — Instagram/@nustgram via @faysal_lateef

Islamabad: As many as 31 researchers from the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) have risen to prominence by standing amongst the world’s top 2% from amongst 100,000 top-of-the-line researchers in 2023.

NUST has consistently made headway in its R&D pursuits, bolstering its way to the top in Pakistan, and building the nation through transformative higher education. NUST is currently ranked #367 in the world, #67 in Asia and among top leading universities in Pakistan, as per QS University Rankings 2024 and among top 300 universities of the world as per THE Impact Ranking 2023. The number of researchers from NUST featured among the top 2% of the world’s top-ranked researchers has steadily increased over the past four years, with 8, 9, 23 and 31 faculty members making to the list published in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively.

This speaks volumes of the conducive research environment NUST affords for knowledge seekers and creators to make a difference in these epoch-making times. The data for ranking is compiled by Stanford University and published by Elsevier. The researchers are ranked based on a composite index factoring in several bibliometrics, including citations, hirsch-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions, etc. The thirty-one researchers are from ten different institutions of NUST and fifteen different disciplines, including Artificial Intelligence, Signal Processing, Materials, Energy Chemical, Mechanical, Civil Engineering, Nanotechnology, Bio-medical, Robotics, Cyber Security, Computer Science, Design and Manufacturing, Humanities, Mathematics and Fluid Mechanics.