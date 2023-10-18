Palestinians have Pakistan’s unequivocal support: COAS

COAS General Syed Asim Munir speaks while addressing passing out cadets and their parents at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) on April 29, 2023. — APP

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), while presiding over the Corps Commanders’ Conference on Tuesday, maintained that Palestinian people have the unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation and it will continue to support the principled stance of their brethren.

“Palestinian people have the unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of their brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue and end to the unlawful occupation of their territories and Muslims’ sacred places.”

The 260th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC), which was held here at the General Headquarters, viewed with concern the developments taking place in the Gaza-Israel War and the enormous human cost being imposed on innocent civilians due to the disproportionate use of force by Israel, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said.

The participants vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the Government of Pakistan for the revival of economy by providing all possible support for the overall well-being of the people of Pakistan.

The CCC also took a holistic review of the ongoing actions being taken against illegal economic activities as the COAS emphasised that the Pakistan Army will continue to provide all-out support to the government and LEAs in taking strict lawful actions against illegal economic activities across the country. General Asim Munir maintained that actions against hoarding and smuggling mafias and cartels in different domains will be further strengthened in the coming days to rid the country of the negative impact of such ill practices.

The forum resolved to fully support the federal government’s decision to repatriate and deport all illegal foreigners from 1st November 2023 onwards. The COAS directed all concerned to support and facilitate the smooth, respectable and safe repatriation and deportation of all illegal foreigners.

The COAS stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during the training of the formations. Participants offered Fateha for the Shuhada of Mastung, Hangu and Zhob incidents during the holy month of Rabi al-Awwal.

The forum also paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices being continuously offered by the security forces and LEAs in defence of the motherland while fighting the menace of terrorism.

The participants resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan will be dealt with the unflinching resolve of the state. The forum was briefed on the prevalent geo-strategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to evolving threats.

The top military brass also reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats.