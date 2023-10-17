Alumni dinner

LAHORE: The UEIANS alumni annual dinner and cultural events were organised by the office of alumni relations at the main campus of the University of Education on Sunday night.
UOE VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the event while UOE alumni and CEO of 9D Technologies Abdus Salam was the chief guest. Motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah, Pro VC Prof Dr M Alam Saeed, others and a large number of former students of the university attended the event. The students also presented cultural shows of the four provinces in the event.
