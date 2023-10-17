Librarians’ training workshop starts

Participants can be seen hearing a speaker in a workshop at NPSC on October 12, 2023. — Facebook/Library E-Library Lahore — Department of Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab

LAHORE:A 2-day training workshop has started for the training of newly appointed librarians and assistant librarians at NPSC E-Library on Monday. Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan was also present on this occasion.

On the first day of training being held under the auspices of Youth Affairs Department Punjab, expert trainer Asif Bilal delivered lecture to new librarians and assistant librarians about different functions and features of SBP’s E-Library.

Asif Bilal told the participants about how a library can be organised in the best possible way in the modern era so that the readers can get maximum benefit. He informed the workshop participants about how the libraries are managed in Europe, America.

Director Admin Ejaz Munir and Aqsa Ghazi of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will impart training on the second day on Oct 17 (today). Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail will be guests of honour at the closing ceremony of 2-day training.