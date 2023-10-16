Ad-free cricket

 
October 16, 2023
October 16, 2023

It is annoying to see the broadcast of live cricket matches with a zillion advertisements. While these channels surely have these ads as a major source of monetization, it would be worthwhile to offer an ad-free service at a subscription price during a match. We already have examples of social media platforms like YouTube doing this.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz

Islamabad