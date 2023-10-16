PM takes notice of cotton purchase below fixed price

A woman checks cotton at her agriculture field in Qazi Ahmed in Pakistan's Sindh province on September 27, 2017. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday took notice of purchase of cotton yield below the price fixed by the government to support the farmers and directed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to take cognizance of the issue and submit a report in this regard.

The government had fixed the price of the cotton crop, but it was being observed that the crop was purchased below the fixed minimum price at some places, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that yield of bumper cotton crop is a blessing for the country and its maximum profit should be reaped by farmers.

The government had clear instructions over its purchase price, so that the farmers community could be protected against any losses, he added.

Meanwhile, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on caretaker Prime Minister Kakar.

During the meeting, they discussed matters related to the province, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.