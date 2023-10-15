Say it as it is

The Western media has licence to declare every Muslim organization fighting for a cause as terrorist but world conscience including that of the UN is dead when it comes to Israel’s terrorism. Israel gave Gazans 24 hours to evacuate or be buried alive as it drops bombs on them and prepares for a ground offensive.
Enough is enough. No Muslim country should have diplomatic relations with the biggest terrorist country of the world. It is time for Iraq, Syria, Jordan and Iran to take active part as US and British naval support has been announced and only Russia has moved a resolution for a ceasefire to save further human loss of life.
Ali Ashraf Khan
London
