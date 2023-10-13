Ruda taking essential steps to control smog

LAHORE:Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) CEO Imran Amin visited the industrial zone on Thursday in a bid to review the air pollution situation ahead of upcoming smog season.

During his visit, the CEO was briefed by ED Engineering Abdul Waheed about the measures taken to combat smog and promoting sustainable practices within the region. He said a comprehensive assessment of industries in particular and RUDA area in general was conducted, necessitating the implementation of many crucial guidelines such as ban on burning of stubbles, restriction of movement of open utility carts and trucks, dust separation measures like sprinkling, ban on burning carbon slugs and tyres and other pollution emitting industrious furnace fumes. Ruda CEO emphasised the importance of this project and directed to initiate the rehabilitation process, making the vision of an Urban Forest a reality and contributing to cleaner air and a greener city.

He said Ruda is committed to setting an example and promoting a cleaner, healthier future for our residents.

Construction work of Ghora Chowk Flyover Project reviewed

Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) CEO Imran Amin visited the Ghora Chowk Flyover Project site to oversee the progress and chaired a comprehensive project review meeting on Thursday. During the meeting, he announced the completion of 100% retaining piles and pile caps for the Ghora Chowk Flyover Project. Executive Director Commercial CBD Punjab, M Omer, Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, Director Project Management Asif Iqbal and Director of Construction Asif Babar, technical team of CBD Punjab and official contractor of project attended the meeting. CBD Punjab CEO emphasised the importance of completing the project on time and highlighted the project's transformative potential for Lahore's cityscape. He stated that this project will undoubtedly change the landscape of Lahore, providing enhanced transportation infrastructure and facilitating the daily lives of the residents. He said that the Ghora Chowk Flyover Project is poised to be a game-changer, marking a significant milestone in urban development for the city of Lahore.