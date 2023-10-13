‘Mum first priority before Pakistan’

NEW DELHI: India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah says seeing his mother again takes priority over Saturday´s blockbuster World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Bumrah will be playing in his home city of Ahmedabad in front of 132,000 fans in the world´s biggest cricket stadium. However, family matters come first for the 29-year-old.

"I´ve been away for a while now. I´ll be happy to see my mother at home," said Bumrah after taking an impressive 4-39 in Wednesday´s eight-wicket win against Afghanistan.

Bumrah was raised by his school principal mother Daljit after his father died suddenly just before he turned five.

"I´m going to see her. That´s the first basic thing for me." "I have not played a one-dayer there but I have played a Test match. "The atmosphere is going to be exciting. I´m sure a lot of people are going to come. So, it will be a sight to see. So yeah, hoping for the best over there." "Nothing like that. I just felt like it, so I did it," he said.