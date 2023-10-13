Positive shift

On Wednesday (Oct 11), the Supreme Court’s full bench dismissed petitions against and ruled in favour of the SC (Practice and Procedure) Act, upholding the law with a 10-5 majority. This is in addition to favourable verdicts on two other appeals. It was also quite good to see the live-streaming of this critical case; this decision is highly appreciable on the part of the chief justice of Pakistan. The live-streaming also maintained the transparency of the courts. Most people saw such an exercise after a long time. It is hoped that these things will enhance the credibility of Pakistan’s superior courts.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
