Friday October 13, 2023
Positive shift

October 13, 2023

On Wednesday (Oct 11), the Supreme Court’s full bench dismissed petitions against and ruled in favour of the SC (Practice and Procedure) Act, upholding the law with a 10-5 majority. This is in addition to favourable verdicts on two other appeals. It was also quite good to see the live-streaming of this critical case; this decision is highly appreciable on the part of the chief justice of Pakistan. The live-streaming also maintained the transparency of the courts. Most people saw such an exercise after a long time. It is hoped that these things will enhance the credibility of Pakistan’s superior courts.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad