Master Changan Pakistan exports first batch of 14 SUVs to Africa

KARACHI: Master Changan Motors Ltd (MCML), a joint venture between Pakistan's Master Group and China's Changan Automobile, said on Thursday it had exported its first batch of 14 Oshan X7 SUVs to Kenya, marking a historic milestone for the Pakistani automotive industry.

The company said the vehicles, labeled as "Made in Pakistan," would be sold in Kenya and Tanzania markets, and that it planned to expand its export volumes to other countries in the future.

The export ceremony, held in Karachi, coincided with the 10th-year anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of China's Belt and Road Initiative that aims to boost trade and infrastructure links between the two countries.

Last year, a sample unit was also exported to a country in the Oceania region, setting the stage for further international expansion.

Master Changan's CEO, Danial Malik, said the company was taking a major step to achieve its vision of making Master Changan a part of Changan's global vehicle supply chain under the 'Vast Ocean Plan,' a strategy unveiled by Changan Automobile's Chairman, Zhu Huarong, earlier this year.

"Under this plan, Changan Automobile plans to invest $10 billion in overseas markets with a focus on intelligent low carbon core technology.

Master Changan Pakistan, as Changan's Right-Hand Drive (RHD) manufacturing hub, will play a pivotal role in realizing the 'Vast Ocean' plan by catering to RHD markets globally," Malik said.

"We are taking our next major step to achieve our vision of making Master Changan a part of Changan's global vehicle supply chain under the 'Vast Ocean Plan,' while putting Pakistan on the map for producing and exporting high-quality vehicles to the world. Kenya and Tanzania are just the beginning as we look to expand our export volumes."

The Oshan X7 is the flagship product in Master Changan's lineup, offering impressive dimensions and remarkable performance. Powered by Pakistan's only 1.5L turbocharged engine, it achieves an efficient fuel average of 14-15 kmpl and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.23 seconds.

The vehicle also boasts a contemporary design, luxurious interior, and state-of-the-art features, including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FW), and heated and vented seats. It is the sole vehicle in its class to offer a versatile 5/7 seat layout, catering to diverse preferences and needs.

Malik expressed gratitude to the government for the auto export policy 2021-2026, which aims to promote and incentivize the automotive industry.

He also urged the government to create policies that increase volumes locally, which would improve economies of scale, support deeper localization, and encourage automakers to enhance their global competitiveness.

The export of 'Made in Pakistan' vehicles is expected to boost the country's image and reputation in the global auto industry and create more employment opportunities for local workers.