Polythene bags seized in Jamrud

JAMRUD: District administration officials took action against the prohibited polythene bags in Jamrud Bazaar here on Wednesday by confiscating the plastic bags and imposing fines on several shopkeepers.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Naseer Abbas Khalil along with a team, raided the market.The official warned the shopkeepers about the consequences of using the banned polythene bags.

He said the plastic bags posed health problems, making their use illegal.He stated that if any shopkeeper was found in possession of the prohibited bags in the future, he might face imprisonment.

The official said the use of plastic bags was illegal because of the government’s commitment to address global environmental changes by prohibiting their use.“Therefore, shopkeepers are urged to discontinue the use of polythene bags to prevent environmental pollution,” he added.